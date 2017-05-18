Be Wary of Anonymous Sources
The public's insatiable desire for content has led a number of so-called reporters to lower their standards and practice shoddy journalism -- biased, full of conclusions that were reached before facts were verified, reliant on anonymous sources who may have their own axes to grind. The result is not news but fake news or, as we would call it in my hometown of Carrollton, Georgia, just plain gossip.
