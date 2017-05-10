2nd man charged in underage sex case
The arrest of Cody Celotto, 21, of Dallas, is the second in an ongoing underage sex investigation by Villa Rica police. A College Park police officer was recently arrested on a statutory rape charge in the case involving two teenagers who police said posed as adults on an adult website.
