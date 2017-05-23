1,800 students set to graduate this weekend
Approximately 1,861 Douglas County students will cross the stage to accept their reward for four years of hard work this weekend. Friday and Saturday, students from the county's five high schools will graduate, and once they receive the coveted diploma, they will ceremonially move their tassels from the right side to the left.
