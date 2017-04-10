Woman killed in wreck on Highway 27
A Carrollton woman was killed Sunday morning when the vehicle she in turned over several times on Highway 27 North near the intersection of Highway 5 in Roopville. According to the Georgia State Patrol, a 2005 Kia Sorento was traveling north on Highway 27 at 7:55 a.m. when the driver of the Sorento drove over the left side of the roadway into the center median, causing the vehicle to overturn.
