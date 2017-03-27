Wesley Lee Gore Jr.

Mr. Wesley Lee Gore Jr., 81, of Douglasville, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2017 at Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica. Wesley was born in Lithia Springs on December 17, 1935, the son of the late Wesley Lee Gore Sr. and Julia K. Long Gore.

