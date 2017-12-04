Weekly Arrest Reports
Heard County Sheriff, Ross Henry, has issued the following list of individuals arrested in Heard County including their various charges: Thomas Walton Hale, 46, South River Circle, Hogansville, GA 30230, arrested on 04/12/2017, charged with Driving on Suspended License. James Derrick Green, 32, Whooping Creek Road, Carrollton, GA 30116, arrested on 04/13/2017, charged with Driving on Suspended License, Tail Light Requirement, Driving While Unlicensed, No Insurance, No Registration, VGCSA and Tampering With Evidence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Heard Citizen.
Add your comments below
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelly Reico North
|Mar 17
|Jami Houston
|1
|Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager
|Feb '17
|cruise10
|1
|Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015
|Dec '16
|no trouble with t...
|1
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
|10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09)
|Apr '16
|Its 420 Somewhere
|35
Find what you want!
Search Carroll County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC