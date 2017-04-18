VR to seek help hiring city manager
The Villa Rica City Council has scheduled a called meeting today to discuss hiring an outside agency to help vet city manager candidates. Mayor Jeff Reese said the move will hopefully expedite the process of filling the position that has been vacant since Feb. 16, when the council fired former manager David Milliron.
