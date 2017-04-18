Voters back to the polls to choose BOE member
Voters in some precincts will return to the polls today to determine who will fill a vacant seat on the Carroll County Board of Education. Firefighter Clayton Kierbow and logistics/distribution supervisor Jesse Strickland are competing in today's runoff after neither received the 50 percent plus one vote needed to win the March 20 regular election outright.
