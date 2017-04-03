Volunteers prepare for Easter egg hunt, to help clean river
More than 100 people are expected to take part in Sweep the Hooch to clean the river on Saturday, and senior groups are busy stuffing eggs for the annual Easter egg hunt on April 15. "Sweep the Hooch brings together a whole lot of volunteers to clean the Chattahoochee River," said Parks and Recreation Department director Ben Skipper.
