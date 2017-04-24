Temple council to act on marijuana ordinance
Two public hearings will be held Monday in Temple over whether fines for possessing small amounts of marijuana should be reduced, leading to a City Council vote on the matter that night. Both hearings on the marijuana ordinance are scheduled to take place at City Hall, 240 Carrollton, St. The first is to be held between 10-11:30 a.m., and the second is set for 5:30-6:15 p.m. The regular monthly meeting of the City Council will begin at 6:30 p.m., at which council members are scheduled to vote on the ordinance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelly Reico North
|Mar '17
|Jami Houston
|1
|Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager
|Feb '17
|cruise10
|1
|Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015
|Dec '16
|no trouble with t...
|1
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
|10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09)
|Apr '16
|Its 420 Somewhere
|35
Find what you want!
Search Carroll County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC