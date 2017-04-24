Temple council to act on marijuana ordinance

Two public hearings will be held Monday in Temple over whether fines for possessing small amounts of marijuana should be reduced, leading to a City Council vote on the matter that night. Both hearings on the marijuana ordinance are scheduled to take place at City Hall, 240 Carrollton, St. The first is to be held between 10-11:30 a.m., and the second is set for 5:30-6:15 p.m. The regular monthly meeting of the City Council will begin at 6:30 p.m., at which council members are scheduled to vote on the ordinance.

