Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Murray, Walker, and Whitfield counties are currently under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 p.m. The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking scattered thunderstorms moving into north Georgia this afternoon. Some of those strong storms could turn severe.
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelly Reico North
|Mar '17
|Jami Houston
|1
|Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager
|Feb '17
|cruise10
|1
|Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015
|Dec '16
|no trouble with t...
|1
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
|10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09)
|Apr '16
|Its 420 Somewhere
|35
