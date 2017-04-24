Sara Louise Bowden
Sara Louise Bowden, age 79, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, died April 15, 2017 at Delmar Gardens in Smyrna. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Kenneth Bowden, of Douglasville, and two sons, Ray Bowden and Chad Bowden, both of Villa Rica.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelly Reico North
|Mar '17
|Jami Houston
|1
|Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager
|Feb '17
|cruise10
|1
|Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015
|Dec '16
|no trouble with t...
|1
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
|10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09)
|Apr '16
|Its 420 Somewhere
|35
Find what you want!
Search Carroll County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC