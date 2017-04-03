Rezoning proposals have opposition
Villa Rica City Council on Tuesday discussed two controversial rezoning issues, both involving developments in neighborhoods where the residents are strongly opposed. The most contentious of these projects is a request for the city to annex a 10-acre tract of Carroll County a developer wants then rezoned to build a subdivision of luxury homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelly Reico North
|Mar 17
|Jami Houston
|1
|Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager
|Feb '17
|cruise10
|1
|Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015
|Dec '16
|no trouble with t...
|1
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
|10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09)
|Apr '16
|Its 420 Somewhere
|35
Find what you want!
Search Carroll County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC