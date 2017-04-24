Purple Heart for POW
Bill Maddox of Carrollton, left, shakes hands with Congressman Drew Ferguson Friday at the Burson Center after Maddox received an American flag and awards, including the Purple Heart, on behalf of his uncle Joseph Dresler's service in the Army during WWII. Dresler was a POW during the war, and Maddox said he first read that POWs were eligible for the Purple Heart in the VFW magazine in 2008.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelly Reico North
|Mar '17
|Jami Houston
|1
|Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager
|Feb '17
|cruise10
|1
|Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015
|Dec '16
|no trouble with t...
|1
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
|10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09)
|Apr '16
|Its 420 Somewhere
|35
Find what you want!
Search Carroll County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC