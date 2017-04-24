Police officer charged with statutory rape, resigns

The Villa Rica Police Department says they started investigating a report of statutory rape involving two 15-year-old females and several adult men on April 2. The victims contacted the adult men on internet dating sites, falsely identifying themselves as adults, according to a spokesperson with Villa Rica police. Police say one of the men identified in the incident was 25-year-old David S. Block, who was a College Park police officer.

