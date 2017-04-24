Plan would change downtown Carrollton traffic
Work to realign the traffic flow at Maple Street and Presbyterian Avenue could begin as early as next month, if the plan is approved at Monday night's Carrollton City Council meeting. City Engineer Tommy Holland said the traffic changes will address congestion issues that have plagued downtown Carrollton for some time.
