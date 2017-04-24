Panthers draft Alex Armah in sixth round
The Panthers proved how deep they go into the scouting process by using their sixth-round of the 2017 NFL Draft on The 6-foot-2, 253-pound Armah played college football at West Georgia, a Division II school in Carrollton, Ga. Armah, who grew up in Gwinnett County, Ga., began his college career at linebacker.
