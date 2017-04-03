NWS: At least five tornadoes Monday, ...

NWS: At least five tornadoes Monday, two Wednesday in north Georgia

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WSB-TV

Walls reported Friday Keith Stellman, with the National Weather Service, confirmed that WSB-TV's viewing area sustained five tornadoes on Monday, at least two on Wednesday and the number will keep going up as surveys continue. THANK YOU for choosing Severe Weather Team 2 to keep you safe during Monday and Wednesday's severe weather! pic.twitter.com/aov6wUIiY8 A survey summary shows a brief tornado embedded within a line of strong to severe thunderstorms, touched down over central Carroll County, near the University of West Georgia on Monday at 10:58 a.m. The tornado tracked northeast then turned slightly east before dissipating near Hwy 27 in Carrollton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carroll County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kelly Reico North Mar 17 Jami Houston 1
News Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager Feb '17 cruise10 1
Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015 Dec '16 no trouble with t... 1
News Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16) Oct '16 close it down 2
News Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16) Aug '16 TNR Researcher 2
News Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16) May '16 one 6
News 10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09) Apr '16 Its 420 Somewhere 35
See all Carroll County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carroll County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,186 • Total comments across all topics: 280,162,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC