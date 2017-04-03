NWS: At least five tornadoes Monday, two Wednesday in north Georgia

Walls reported Friday Keith Stellman, with the National Weather Service, confirmed that WSB-TV's viewing area sustained five tornadoes on Monday, at least two on Wednesday and the number will keep going up as surveys continue. THANK YOU for choosing Severe Weather Team 2 to keep you safe during Monday and Wednesday's severe weather! pic.twitter.com/aov6wUIiY8 A survey summary shows a brief tornado embedded within a line of strong to severe thunderstorms, touched down over central Carroll County, near the University of West Georgia on Monday at 10:58 a.m. The tornado tracked northeast then turned slightly east before dissipating near Hwy 27 in Carrollton.

