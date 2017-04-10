Marijuana ordinance to be addressed at Temple meeting

A town hall style meeting will be held tonight in Temple to gauge public support for a proposed ordinance that would reduce the penalty for possession of small amounts of marijuana. The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Senior Center, 280 Rome St. It is being hosted by two City Council members who have been appointed as a special "information gathering" committee to obtain public opinion on the matter.

