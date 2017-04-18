Mabel Ann Watson McCall
Mabel Ann Watson McCall, age 83, of Temple, Georgia, formerly of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at her residence. We celebrate her life as she joins her beloved Gene, husband of 53 years, in Heaven.
