Jerry Robert Dukes
Mr. Jerry Robert Dukes, age 76, of Tallapoosa, Georgia, passed away April 8, 2017. Mr. Dukes was born March 26, 1941, in Carrollton, Georgia, to the late Lenard Anthony and Hattie Patterson Dukes Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Gaynell Yates and Laura Dukes; and brothers, Earl Dukes and Terry Dukes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelly Reico North
|Mar 17
|Jami Houston
|1
|Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager
|Feb '17
|cruise10
|1
|Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015
|Dec '16
|no trouble with t...
|1
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
|10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09)
|Apr '16
|Its 420 Somewhere
|35
Find what you want!
Search Carroll County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC