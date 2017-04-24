Janet Kuehn Brown
Mrs. Janet Kuehn Brown, age 61, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away Friday, April 21, 2017. She was born December 11, 1955, in Biloxi, Mississippi, the daughter of the late Mr. Edward James Kuehn and the late Mrs. Lillian Roche Kuehn.
