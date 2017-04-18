Improvements take Bowdon Middle off state's Priority list
Bowdon Middle School has been removed from the state's probation list after meeting the Georgian Department of Education's Priority and Focus exit criteria. "We are excited for Bowdon Middle School students, teachers, staff, administrators, parents and the community to have reached this level of performance," said Scott Cowart, superintendent of Carroll County Schools.
