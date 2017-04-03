Glitch thwarts last-minute alert to UWG students, staff
The University of West Georgia had been preparing for severe weather since Sunday and had sent an email advising students, faculty and staff about the potential for storms. UWG did not cancel classes Monday and believed it was prepared in the event of bad weather, but a technological glitch prevented a last-minute warning to go out when when a tornado hit a nearby fire station.
