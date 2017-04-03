EMA defends use of weather sirens

EMA defends use of weather sirens

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Times Georgian

Some residents said they never heard the weather sirens during or after the severe weather that hit Carroll County on Wednesday. Officials from the Carroll County Emergency Management Agency responded on Thursday by saying that the National Weather Service can issue single or multiple severe thunderstorm, flash flood and/or tornado warnings, and that the NWS has the ability to outline very specific geographic areas on its storm-tracking radar with polygons to mark the locations most likely to be affected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carroll County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kelly Reico North Mar 17 Jami Houston 1
News Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager Feb '17 cruise10 1
Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015 Dec '16 no trouble with t... 1
News Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16) Oct '16 close it down 2
News Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16) Aug '16 TNR Researcher 2
News Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16) May '16 one 6
News 10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09) Apr '16 Its 420 Somewhere 35
See all Carroll County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carroll County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,526 • Total comments across all topics: 280,142,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC