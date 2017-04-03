EMA defends use of weather sirens
Some residents said they never heard the weather sirens during or after the severe weather that hit Carroll County on Wednesday. Officials from the Carroll County Emergency Management Agency responded on Thursday by saying that the National Weather Service can issue single or multiple severe thunderstorm, flash flood and/or tornado warnings, and that the NWS has the ability to outline very specific geographic areas on its storm-tracking radar with polygons to mark the locations most likely to be affected.
