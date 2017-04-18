Earth Day River Rendezvous at LaGrange College

On Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, Chattahoochee Riverkeeper has partnered with Lagrange College to host the first River Rendezvous event in Lagrange. This event, free and open to the public, will utilize volunteers from the community to collect water samples from areas along Long Cane Creek and Blue John Creek in order to assess the health of the waterways.

