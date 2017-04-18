Earth Day River Rendezvous at LaGrang...

Earth Day River Rendezvous at LaGrange College

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Heard Citizen

On Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, Chattahoochee Riverkeeper has partnered with Lagrange College to host the first River Rendezvous event in Lagrange. This event, free and open to the public, will utilize volunteers from the community to collect water samples from areas along Long Cane Creek and Blue John Creek in order to assess the health of the waterways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Heard Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carroll County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kelly Reico North Mar '17 Jami Houston 1
News Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager Feb '17 cruise10 1
Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015 Dec '16 no trouble with t... 1
News Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16) Oct '16 close it down 2
News Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16) Aug '16 TNR Researcher 2
News Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16) May '16 one 6
News 10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09) Apr '16 Its 420 Somewhere 35
See all Carroll County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carroll County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,752 • Total comments across all topics: 280,403,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC