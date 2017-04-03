Debora 'Debby' Boatright Holcombe
Mrs. Holcombe was born on August 8, 1952, in Carrollton, Georgia, to the late Cecil Boatright and Syble Hall Boatright. She was retired from the University of West Georgia where she worked as the Printing Manager.
