Cuffed for a Cause: Officers to raise money for education, Special Olympics
Carrollton police officers and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 35 are coming together with the Carrollton Special Olympics to raise money for the athletes and Carrollton City Schools to support the education opportunities of children with special needs. "What Cuffed for a Cause is police officers are cuffed to a treadmill till someone donates enough money to get them off," said Carrollton police Officer Eddie LeBlanc.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelly Reico North
|Mar '17
|Jami Houston
|1
|Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager
|Feb '17
|cruise10
|1
|Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015
|Dec '16
|no trouble with t...
|1
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
|10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09)
|Apr '16
|Its 420 Somewhere
|35
Find what you want!
Search Carroll County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC