Cowboy Festival reflects area's 'frontier heritage'
"Thar's gold in them there hills" is the cry that is likely still heard echoed through time when miners worked the rich mines of Pine Mountain near Villa Rica hoping to score their fortunes. Visitors are invited to take a step back in time next Saturday to the early 1800s when gold was discovered in the area known as Pine Mountain in western Douglas County and the area was still very much a frontier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelly Reico North
|Mar 17
|Jami Houston
|1
|Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager
|Feb '17
|cruise10
|1
|Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015
|Dec '16
|no trouble with t...
|1
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
|10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09)
|Apr '16
|Its 420 Somewhere
|35
Find what you want!
Search Carroll County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC