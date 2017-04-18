Corbin praises Carroll County education and workforce
The commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia spoke Thursday morning in Carrollton about the outlook of technical education in Georgia and the opportunities that local education systems and groups have provided students. "I get excited when I talk about Carroll County because when I go to other communities I say to them, 'have you looked at Carroll County?' because you are the discussion that is going on there," said Gretchen Corbin, speaking at the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce membership breakfast.
