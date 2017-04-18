Cater says BOE wrong to expel student

A Bowdon High School student and his parents are hoping the Carroll County Board of Education will reconsider a decision to expel him after some unopened cans of beer were found in the back of his car. The family has the support of at least one board member, Bart Cater, who cited a 2014 incident in which a gun was found in a Carroll County Schools vehicle that had been operated by a school system administrator.

