Carroll to honor its 17 veterans of the Revolutionary War
After the American Revolution, when Carroll County was brand new and twice the size it is today, at least 17 veterans of America's War for Independence moved here. On April 30, those men will be recognized when a memorial wall will be dedicated in their honor at 2 p.m. at the Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park, 1050 Newnan Road.
