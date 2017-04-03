Candidates working for more votes

The two candidates in the runoff for the vacant District 4 seat on the Carroll County Board of Education are working to pick up support from those who voted for Carol Turner Beckham last month while also trying to encourage more participation at the polls. Clayton Kierbow, a firefighter and Whitesburg resident, finished less than two points ahead of Jesse Strickland, a logistics/distribution supervisor in the March 20 election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.