Art Takeover founder asks council for funding
The co-founder of Art Takeover is hoping the city of Carrollton will allocate $5,000 toward next year's event. While speaking during Monday night's City Council meeting, Michael Stone said the second year of Art Takeover was a success, evidenced by the number of artists and various venues that came on board.
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelly Reico North
|Mar 17
|Jami Houston
|1
|Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager
|Feb '17
|cruise10
|1
|Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015
|Dec '16
|no trouble with t...
|1
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
|10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09)
|Apr '16
|Its 420 Somewhere
|35
