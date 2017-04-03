April is Confederate History Month
There is a very large group of veterans who have been pretty much left behind and forgotten in our present era of being politically correct. This is perhaps the largest war-time group when put into a per capita comparison, and the only group to actually fight for their rights on U.S. soil since the Revolutionary War.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelly Reico North
|Mar 17
|Jami Houston
|1
|Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager
|Feb '17
|cruise10
|1
|Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015
|Dec '16
|no trouble with t...
|1
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
|10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09)
|Apr '16
|Its 420 Somewhere
|35
Find what you want!
Search Carroll County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC