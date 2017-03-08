Work to start Monday on Croft Street bridge repair
Permits were issued this week from Norfolk Southern Railroad and the city's contractor, GRC Stonewater will begin making the necessary repairs. GRC Stonewater anticipates completion of the repairs to take two to three weeks, according to the city.
