Website ranks Carrollton disc golf course the best in Georgia
With just a little over a month before the Carrollton Disc Golf Course at Hobbs Farm celebrates its first anniversary, it has snagged the title of best course in the state of Georgia on one popular website. Hobbs Farm is the only Georgia course to have a 4.5- out of five-star ranking on Disc Golf Course Review, which covers 7,000 courses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager
|Feb 17
|cruise10
|1
|Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015
|Dec '16
|no trouble with t...
|1
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
|10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09)
|Apr '16
|Its 420 Somewhere
|35
|New Docs Cast Doubt On Newt's Divorce (Dec '11)
|Mar '16
|Marriage trafficking
|115
Find what you want!
Search Carroll County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC