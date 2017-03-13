Website ranks Carrollton disc golf course the best in Georgia

With just a little over a month before the Carrollton Disc Golf Course at Hobbs Farm celebrates its first anniversary, it has snagged the title of best course in the state of Georgia on one popular website. Hobbs Farm is the only Georgia course to have a 4.5- out of five-star ranking on Disc Golf Course Review, which covers 7,000 courses.

