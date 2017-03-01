VR hotel-motel tax hike legislation moves forward
A bill to increase Villa Rica's hotel-motel tax to 8 percent has begun making its way through the General Assembly, and city officials are confident the legislation will pass before the end of the legislative term. HB 587, which was introduced March 1 and first read on the House floor on Friday, would boost the revenues generated from guests staying at Villa Rica's inns, allowing the city to increase its spending on tourism related projects - and attract even more visitors to the city.
