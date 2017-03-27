VR City Council vows open selection for city manager
The Villa Rica City Council appointed Police Chief Michael Mansour as Interim City Manager on Thursday, and discussed a process for hiring someone to permanently hold the post - a process to be conducted under the shadow of comments made by the last interim manager. Former interim City Manager Mike Jackson had been responsible for screening applicants for the city manager's job.
