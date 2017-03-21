Voters to elect new school board member
Voters in several precincts will go to the polls today to elect a new member to the Carroll County Board of Election. Carol Turner-Beckham, a telecommunications retiree, Carroll County firefighter Clayton Kierbow, and businessman Jessie Strickland are running to fill the unexpired term of former school board member Denise Askin, who resigned last year.
