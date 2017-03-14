Villa Rica to clean city this month

Villa Rica to clean city this month

The weather this week has not been very springlike, but the city of Villa Rica has spring cleaning on its mind. During the week of March 27-31, city crews will schedule the annual Citywide Pickup of most of the trash and junk that has been cluttering residences during the past 12 months.

