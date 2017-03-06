Villa Rica Casino Night
Melanie Carter and her husband Mark Carter play craps during Casino Night Saturday at Uncorked in Villa Rica. Proceeds from the event will support the financing for a statue of a gold miner that has been commissioned from Atlanta artist Kevin Chambers.
