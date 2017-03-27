Two killed, two wounded in domestic violence shootings
Carroll County Sheriff Terry Langley is calling on the community to stay vigilant when it comes to reporting domestic violence incidents following two shootings on Sunday, one which ended in a murder-suicide. "This reminds us how serious domestic violence is and how it will escalate to the level of losing a life," Langley said on Monday.
