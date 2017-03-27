Teacher accused of sexual contact with 16-year-old student
A Central High School chorus teacher was arrested Monday on charges of sexual assault involving a student, according to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office. A warrant for the arrest of Sydney Sewell, 25, of Carrollton was issued Monday morning and she turned herself in later in the day, said Chief Deputy Brad Robinson.
