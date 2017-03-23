Signs planned to welcome, direct Villa Rica visitors
Visitors to Villa Rica will soon be welcomed by new signs at the each of the entrances to the city, and be guided around downtown by more signs directing them to the city's many attractions. During a March 15 called meeting of the Downtown Development Authority, the panel awarded a $76,000 contract to a Charlotte, N.C., firm to create the signs, according to Christopher Pike, Director of Downtown Development & Tourism.
