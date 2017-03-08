Several convenience store clerks robbed in Carroll County
Investigators with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office and Carrollton Police Department are investigating five robberies occurring at local convenience stores, over a two week period. The CCSO is investigating two incidents which occurred at BP convenience stores on Friday, February 24th and Sunday the 26th.
