Outside dining: Work begins on first ...

Outside dining: Work begins on first Villa Rica 'parklet'

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Times Georgian

Construction was to begin this week on the first of two "parklets" in downtown Villa Rica, designed to provide an outdoor dining experience for patrons of two Main Street restaurants. The "parklets" - which consist of partially enclosed spaces on the sidewalk - are to be installed at Uncorked on Main, 129 Main St., and at Los Cowboys, 113 Main St. In constructing these sidewalk extensions, the two restaurants will be among the first such businesses to take advantage of a "sidewalk cafA© ordinance" passed last July by the City Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carroll County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kelly Reico North Mar 17 Jami Houston 1
News Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager Feb '17 cruise10 1
Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015 Dec '16 no trouble with t... 1
News Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16) Oct '16 close it down 2
News Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16) Aug '16 TNR Researcher 2
News Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16) May '16 one 6
News 10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09) Apr '16 Its 420 Somewhere 35
See all Carroll County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carroll County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,274 • Total comments across all topics: 279,775,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC