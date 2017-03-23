Outside dining: Work begins on first Villa Rica 'parklet'
Construction was to begin this week on the first of two "parklets" in downtown Villa Rica, designed to provide an outdoor dining experience for patrons of two Main Street restaurants. The "parklets" - which consist of partially enclosed spaces on the sidewalk - are to be installed at Uncorked on Main, 129 Main St., and at Los Cowboys, 113 Main St. In constructing these sidewalk extensions, the two restaurants will be among the first such businesses to take advantage of a "sidewalk cafA© ordinance" passed last July by the City Council.
