Organizers expect largest VR arts festival

Organizers say Villa Rica's annual arts weekend will be bigger than ever this spring when the two-day event begins April 28. That's the night of the Arts Gala and Auction, which will be held at Uncorked on Main, 129 Main St., and will feature sales of works donated by many local artists. But the main event will take place the next day, April 29, when the eighth annual Art Fest will bring dozens of artists from around the region and across the state to the Mill Amphitheater downtown.

