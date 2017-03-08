'Nothing lost' in Villa Rica road paving

Villa Rica City Council members were told Tuesday that the "city has not lost anything" in a controversial road resurfacing project, but that the contractors doing the job will be held accountable until the work is done to the city's satisfaction. The statement concerning the resurfacing of several city streets, including South Carroll Road, came during the council's monthly meeting, at which the panel also heard about a grant to fund upgrades in water infrastructure in one part of the city, and voted to accept a "master plan" for the development of the Conners Road park project.

