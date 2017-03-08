'Nothing lost' in Villa Rica road paving

'Nothing lost' in Villa Rica road paving

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Times Georgian

Villa Rica City Council members were told Tuesday that the "city has not lost anything" in a controversial road resurfacing project, but that the contractors doing the job will be held accountable until the work is done to the city's satisfaction. The statement concerning the resurfacing of several city streets, including South Carroll Road, came during the council's monthly meeting, at which the panel also heard about a grant to fund upgrades in water infrastructure in one part of the city, and voted to accept a "master plan" for the development of the Conners Road park project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carroll County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager Feb 17 cruise10 1
Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015 Dec '16 no trouble with t... 1
News Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16) Oct '16 close it down 2
News Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16) Aug '16 TNR Researcher 2
News Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16) May '16 one 6
News 10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09) Apr '16 Its 420 Somewhere 35
News New Docs Cast Doubt On Newt's Divorce (Dec '11) Mar '16 Marriage trafficking 115
See all Carroll County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carroll County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,376 • Total comments across all topics: 279,438,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC