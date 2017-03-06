Mr. Tom Wesley Timms
A memorial service for Mr. Timms will be conducted Saturday March 11, 2017 at 2:00 PM from Franklin Church of God with the Revs. Noel Forrester and Debbie Kendrick officiating. Mr. Timms was born June 1, 1962 in Carrollton to the late Charlie Timms and Minnie Bell Woodard Timms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Heard Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager
|Feb 17
|cruise10
|1
|Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015
|Dec '16
|no trouble with t...
|1
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
|10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09)
|Apr '16
|Its 420 Somewhere
|35
|New Docs Cast Doubt On Newt's Divorce (Dec '11)
|Mar '16
|Marriage trafficking
|115
Find what you want!
Search Carroll County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC